Eleven Shot at Party on Father’s Day in Democrat-Run St. Louis

Eleven people were shot, one fatally, at a party early Father’s Day morning in Democrat-run St. Louis, Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the party was being held on a fifth-floor loft in downtown, and police arrived on the scene to find multiple firearms and “multiple types of shell casings” spread about.

The deceased individual was identified as 17-year-old Makao Moore.

Dan Pistor, president of a downtown neighborhood association, indicated the shooting was part of a larger problem of teenage parties going off the rails in downtown St. Louis.

CBS News noted that police took a 17-year-old “person of interest” into custody in connection with the shooting.

Breitbart News pointed out at least 55 people were shot over the weekend in Democrat-run Chicago.

