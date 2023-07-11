Principal Hoped to Trade McDonalds for Sex with Teen Girl

A New York middle school principal was charged with attempted rape after using Snapchat to meet up with a 16-year-old at a remote location.

Daniel Erickson, 55, was arrested Friday after he showed up to have sex with a minor from Johnson City High School, bringing “a Grimace Shake from McDonalds, chicken nuggets and a box of condoms,” WBNG reported.

He is charged with attempted rape and luring a child.

The Johnson City Middle School principal allegedly communicated with the minor for at least a week and indicated that he was going to engage in sexual acts with the minor, according to authorities. Authorities were made aware of the situation two days before his arrest, but the student’s safety was not at risk due to the officers’ involvement.

Erickson allegedly showed up at the girl’s house multiple times, but she would not come outside to meet him. At first, he pretended to be a younger adult, but then revealed that he was the principal of Johnson City Middle School, utlizing database information from the school district to convince her.

He allegedly agreed to meet with the minor at a remote location, where he was arrested by authorities.

“I commend our Detective Division for their excellent police work in putting the safety and welfare of this student above all while conducting a thorough investigation that ultimately brought this predator to justice,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said in a news release.”As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent. We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools’ care is beyond disgusting.”

Erickson is being held without bond, and he has been placed on administrative leave, according to Johnson City School District’s superintendent, Eric Race.