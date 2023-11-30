Police: FBI Agent Carjacked in Washington DC as Crime Plagues Capital

Police say an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was carjacked by two armed suspects Wednesday afternoon in Washington, DC.

Approximately 30 minutes after the incident, the vehicle involved was located a mile away from the scene, the New York Post reported Thursday.

An image shows what appears to be officers at the scene:

“The FBI’s Washington field office and the Metropolitan Police Department’s carjacking task force are investigating, the FBI said in a statement,” the outlet said, noting, “Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year.”

Fox 5 reported Wednesday there was not yet any information regarding arrests in the case:

Law enforcement officers apparently do not know why carjackings in D.C. surged 111 percent in the first ten months of 2023, Breitbart News reported October 7.

The article noted the jump in numbers is compared to the same period in 2022, adding officials refused to prosecute 67 percent of the arrestees in 2022.

The outlet said the people arrested in the carjacking cases are mostly under 18 years old.

The report continued:

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves suggested in August that his office would crack down on some crimes involving juveniles. His office does not generally prosecute them. According to 2022 District statistics, Graves refused to prosecute 67 percent of those arrested who could have stood trial in the D.C. Superior Court. Among juvenile crime, he refused to prosecute 26 percent, according to data obtained by the Washington Post. President Joe Biden nominated Graves to his position in 2021, and the Senate confirmed him.

The recent carjacking occurred on 12th Street near Lincoln Park, WUSA 9 reported Wednesday, adding the car was later found near 15th Street. Fox 5 video footage shows officers at the scene of the carjacking:

It is important to note that officials say a 13-year-old in D.C. who was fatally shot during an alleged attempted carjacking of a federal officer had nine previous carjacking and robbery charges over the period of five weeks, Breitbart News reported on November 4.

“The tragic incident is representative of the soaring crime and the District’s bewildered justice system,” the article said.