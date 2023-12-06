The 17-year-old suspect in last week’s armed carjacking of a female FBI agent in Northeast Washington, DC, has been found and arrested, police said.

Suspected gang member Devonta Lynch was taken into custody Monday and charged as an adult for the November 29 attack, as police continue the search for the second suspect.

Court documents cited by Fox 5 DC revealed that the teen was found at his home, where law enforcement discovered a handgun magazine, two 50-count boxes of 9mm ammunition, and a pair of black Nike sneakers matching those worn during the carjacking.

The federal agent, who was off-duty at the time of the attack, reportedly said she was standing outside her 2009 blue Chevy Malibu with the door open while zipping up her jacket when she was knocked to the ground.

She remembered lying on her back and looking up to see a gun pointed at her by one of the suspects, who was demanding her keys and phone, the local outlet detailed.

After a brief struggle, police said the agent was overpowered and robbed of her possessions. Fortunately, her only injury was a cut lip.

The alleged attack occurred in broad daylight around 3:45 p.m., right by the Lincoln Memorial.

Court filings stated that the gunman and his accomplice then sped off in the agent’s car, but it was found abandoned in the area about 15 minutes later.

Surveillance video captured the suspects fleeing on foot, the documents added.

The report identified Lynch as the driver, based on the surveillance footage.

Detectives also got an anonymous tip that both suspects were members of the Area 71 gang, police said.

Lynch, a high school student, had also been charged with assault stemming from a separate November 9 incident.

He is being held in a juvenile detention facility without bond ahead of his initial Monday court appearance.

Carjackings have been on the rise in the Democrat-controlled city, with police data showing that at least 760 carjackings occurred within the first ten months of 2023, and that 65 percent of those arrested for carjacking are juveniles.