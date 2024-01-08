A man is accused of dragging a woman into an alleyway and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. in the Queens area of New York City.
Officers with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) are searching for the man who targeted the 45-year-old victim as she was walking near Northern Boulevard and 110th Street, the New York Post reported Sunday.
NYC woman dragged into alley, sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint by wanted suspect: cops https://t.co/ynEKY6uthM pic.twitter.com/ctTO2EcZvF
— New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2024
The suspect allegedly stole her jewelry and headphones during the incident before he fled on 109th Street.
In a social media post on Sunday, NYPD Crime Stoppers shared an image of the suspect, whom law enforcement said is five feet and six inches tall with a “medium complexion,” per the Post.
NYPD Crime Stoppers said he “forcibly removed the woman’s property & forced her to perform a sexual act”:
WANTED CRIMINAL SEX ACT/ROBBERY: 1/6/24@NYPD115pct the victim was walking on Northern Blvd & 110 St when an unk individual approached her, produced a knife & pulled the victim into an alley where he forcibly removed her property & forced her to perform a sexual act. pic.twitter.com/1cO88T2cWK
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 7, 2024
The man is also said to have been wearing a light green hoodie, black jogging pants, and grey sneakers. According to the Post, the victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Now, police are asking those with more information regarding the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Social media users were quick to share their thoughts about the incident, one person writing, “And when he’s caught, he’ll be immediately released without bail – just like that last rapist home invader.”
“The suspect was probably released 32 times the last 2 months for other violent crimes,” another user commented.
It is important to note that felony suspects released without bail due to New York’s bail reform law are more likely to be rearrested than those given bail before the law was implemented, Breitbart News reported in April 2023.
The outlet continued:
A study by researchers at John Jay College of Criminal Justice reviewed cases prior to the New York law taking effect and cases after the law was implemented where most suspects arrested for crimes are not required to pay any bail to be released from jail.
Overall, the study found that 47 percent of New York City suspects previously charged with felonies were rearrested for crimes — including more than 31 percent of whom were rearrested for felonies, more than 17 percent rearrested for violent crimes, and almost four percent rearrested for firearm charges.
In December, Fox 5 New York highlighted several violent crimes that occurred in New York City.
In one instance, a Queens man killed four of his family members by stabbing them to death:
To make matters worse, more of New York City’s police officers are reportedly rushing to leave their jobs as crime bears down on citizens, according to a Breitbart News article published in July 2023.
