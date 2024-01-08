A man is accused of dragging a woman into an alleyway and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. in the Queens area of New York City.

Officers with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) are searching for the man who targeted the 45-year-old victim as she was walking near Northern Boulevard and 110th Street, the New York Post reported Sunday.

NYC woman dragged into alley, sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint by wanted suspect: cops https://t.co/ynEKY6uthM pic.twitter.com/ctTO2EcZvF — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2024

The suspect allegedly stole her jewelry and headphones during the incident before he fled on 109th Street.

In a social media post on Sunday, NYPD Crime Stoppers shared an image of the suspect, whom law enforcement said is five feet and six inches tall with a “medium complexion,” per the Post.

NYPD Crime Stoppers said he “forcibly removed the woman’s property & forced her to perform a sexual act”:

WANTED CRIMINAL SEX ACT/ROBBERY: 1/6/24@NYPD115pct the victim was walking on Northern Blvd & 110 St when an unk individual approached her, produced a knife & pulled the victim into an alley where he forcibly removed her property & forced her to perform a sexual act. pic.twitter.com/1cO88T2cWK — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 7, 2024

The man is also said to have been wearing a light green hoodie, black jogging pants, and grey sneakers. According to the Post, the victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Now, police are asking those with more information regarding the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts about the incident, one person writing, “And when he’s caught, he’ll be immediately released without bail – just like that last rapist home invader.”