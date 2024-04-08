Illegal Alien Accused of Spying on Girls in Bathroom at Mississippi Walmart

An illegal alien is accused of spying on girls by looking under stalls in a Walmart bathroom in D’Iberville, Mississippi.

Jesler Jairo Perez, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested this month by the D’Iberville Police Department and charged with three counts of voyeurism.

According to police, three young girls were in a Walmart bathroom when they noticed Perez in a stall. The girls told police that Perez was seemingly looking from under his stall into their stalls.

One of the girls fled to tell her mother who then went into the bathroom and found Perez in one of the stalls, allegedly putting his pants on. A man in the Walmart detained Perez until police officers arrived on the scene.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Perez, requesting custody of him from the D’Iberville Police Department if he is released at any time.

Perez remains in Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.