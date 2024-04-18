Police: Woman Beaten with Hockey Stick in Unprovoked NYC Attack

Yet another unprovoked street attack has taken place in New York City, with a man randomly beating a woman with a hockey stick in Manhattan last Tuesday.

Following a recent string of women being assaulted by madmen on the street, a 26-year-old woman was walking on East 6th Street in the East Village at approximately 10:30 p.m. when she was struck in the leg “without any warning,” the New York Post reported.

Police said the woman was treated at the scene by first responders, but the attacker still remains at large.

Surveillance images of the suspect carrying the hockey stick show him wearing a black jacket over a light-colored hoodie and light-colored pants. He appears to have a medium-brown complexion and a bald or closely shaved head:

The most recent attack comes after multiple women shared their accounts of randomly getting punched in the face or otherwise assaulted by strange men on the streets of NYC.

Several of the women recorded TikToks directly after being assaulted in broad daylight, showing their bumps and bruises to their followers in an effort to draw attention to the alarming phenomenon:

@brutamerica Multiple women have reported being punched in the face by a man in New York City. Here’s what we know… ♬ original sound – Brut.

One influencer with more than 1.2 million followers, Halley Kate, shared that her alleged attacker was arrested after her video went viral — an extremist political activist named Skiboky Stora:

The 40-year-old failed city council, mayoral, and gubernatorial candidate claims to be the great-great-grandson of Marcus Garvey, a notable Jamaican black nationalist, who died in 1940.

Videos proudly posted by Stora himself show him harassing a random young woman who was simply walking on the sidewalk:

Activity on his Instagram account indicates that he is not currently in police custody.