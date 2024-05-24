A Binghamton, New York, woman has been indicted for manslaughter and other charges after a baby died from eating fentanyl.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin reported on Friday:

The grand jury indictment, which was unsealed in Broome County Court on May 15, charges Tiease Cooper, 40, with one count of second-degree manslaughter, a felony, along with misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

The indictment alleges that Cooper caused the death of the 13-month-old child by knowingly possessing and allowing other people around who possessed fentanyl at a home on Saratoga Avenue, which ultimately led to the child ingesting and dying from the drug around April 7 and April 8, the report states, citing the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials did not release how or if the child is related to Cooper, according to the report.

Cooper appeared in court on May 15 voluntarily, and has pleaded not guilty to each of the charges. Broome County Judge Carol Cocchiola released Cooper “to the supervision of the Pretrial Release Program” under certain conditions, the report continues.

“In New York state, a conviction for second-degree manslaughter carries a minimum of one to three years in prison and a maximum sentence of 15 years,” the report notes.

