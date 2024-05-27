Man Arrested After Shooting in Kroger: ‘I Always Wanted to Kill Somebody’

A 20-year-old Ft. Wayne, Indiana, man who was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Kroger store allegedly told police, “I always wanted to kill somebody.”

WTHR reported that the man livestreamed his shooting spree via Facebook Live and asked followers to record it so they would have it in case authorities pulled it down.

He began the livestream at 6:15 p.m. Thursday while on the second floor of the grocery and as he walked downstairs, he asked Facebook followers to pick his first victim. He allegedly said he planned to kill eleven people. He had eleven bullets in his handgun.

The 20-year-old passed an elderly man but did not shoot him. Instead, he allegedly said, “I ain’t going to kill no old ass man.”

21 Alive News noted that the 20-year-old kept moving through the store and allegedly said, “I’m going out with a bang.”

He then arrived in the bakery area and allegedly shot at a female shopper and two bakery employees. He missed all three, then ran out of the store, changing shirts in a nearby Dollar General before ditching his gun and wallet in a dumpster. Police found the .40 caliber handgun and wallet and arrested the suspect.

The 20-year-old allegedly told police he chose those at whom he shot based on the fact that they had no cover.

On September 4, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Kroger issued a ban against shoppers openly carrying handguns for self-defense, even in states where the open carry of handguns is legal. Moreover, Kroger called on Congress to pass more gun control.

