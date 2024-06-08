Police: Two Californians Arrested with Massive Stash of Stolen LEGOs

Police said they have arrested two Californians for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of LEGO sets to sell to others.

Richard Siegel, 71, and Blanca Gudino, 39, were arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after an investigation into organized retail theft at stores in the area, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Gudino was observed by police allegedly stealing LEGO toys from Target locations in Torrance and Lakewood before delivering the stolen goods to Siegel’s Long Beach home on June 4, the LAPD said.

A search warrant was executed the next day, leading police to find over 2,800 stolen boxes of LEGOs, police announced in a press release.

“Detectives from LAPD’s commercial crimes division, organized retail theft unit, as well as members of the retailer’s loss prevention personnel, assisted with the recovery of the Lego toys,” the department said.

As the investigation was taking place at Siegel’s residence, police said that “potential buyers of the toys arrived, lured by advertisements placed by Siegel on internet sale sites.”

Images and videos posted by the department show officers loading up the massive amount of LEGO merchandise, including sets worth over $1,000.

LAPD News: NR24167dc – LAPD Harbor Division Busts LEGO Theft Ring pic.twitter.com/8JnmV4P6gn — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) June 7, 2024

While the incident remains under investigation, Siegel has been hit with organized retail theft charges and Gudino was charged with grand theft, the Times reported.