WATCH: Alleged Porch Pirate Accused of Stealing Box Seconds After Delivery

A suspected porch pirate is accused of swiping a package moments after a delivery driver set it down at a neighbor’s door in Columbus, Ohio.

Homeowner Kyle Dorsch was in shock after watching video footage recorded on his doorbell camera of the incident that also left the FedEx delivery man in disbelief, 24 News reported Thursday.

The deliver man had just dropped off an Apple Watch Dorsch ordered when the incident happened. The clip shows the delivery man drop the box, knock on the door, and step back.

However, the alleged thief, wearing a hoodie, runs up behind him and grabs the box before turning and fleeing the scene.

“I saw the guy running off and I’m still trying to process what just happened,” Dorsch told WSYX.

“While we are home in the middle of the day. They didn’t wait for the delivery driver to leave the porch, they swooped in real quick and went off,” he added.

According to Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua, package thefts are plaguing neighbors everywhere.

However, some Americans are fighting back. In April, a man in New York City got his fill of packages being stolen from his home and staged fake parcels to try and snare a porch pirate, Breitbart News reported.

Carlos Mejia confronted the suspect while carrying a baseball bat. He eventually forced the alleged thief, identified as Victor Stazzone, to the ground before the man was arrested.

“The New York Police Department reported that Stazzone is facing charges of petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal trespass,” the outlet said.

When speaking of the incident, Mejia later said, “I was just trying to make an example for those out there doing the same thing … stealing from others.”

In January, a citizen helped nab a suspected porch pirate in Yonkers, New York, when the suspect tried running from police, according to Breitbart News.

Yonkers Police Arrest Porch Pirate Caught on Camera After Foot Pursuit Christmas may be over, but the spirit of the Grinch is still alive in some people, especially Francisco Jose EDER MATEO, 27, of the Bronx. EDER MATEO decided that he was going to steal some packages from the porch of one of our residents. Unfortunately for him, our 2nd Precinct Officers were ready for him. Despite his camouflaged jacket, Officers were able to spot EDER MATEO pretty easily. When they tried to stop him, he led them on a brief foot pursuit around the area. He thought he was getting away, until he was stopped in his tracks by a Yonkers public works employee who saw him running from the Officers. This Good Samaritan got out of his car and knocked EDER MATEO to the ground, allowing the closely pursuing Officers to apprehend him. EDER MATEO was charged with Grand Larceny 4th and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (both Felonies), among other misdemeanors. At his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance.This video shows what happens when everyone works together seamlessly to stop crime. A resident sees a crime and quickly calls it in allowing Officers to get on the scene quickly, Officers flood the area to ensure the suspect can’t get away despite his attempted fleeing, finished off by a Good Samaritan who saw an opportunity to help our Officers capture a suspect and took that opportunity- right to him. To any future thieves planning to commit these crimes in Yonkers- pick somewhere else. Our residents, Officers, and City employees will not stand by and allow you to victimize people in this City. You will be apprehended and delivered to the court system to answer for your actions.#yonkerspd #yonkerspolice #yonkers #porchpirate #arrest #pursuit #footpursuit Posted by Yonkers Police Department on Sunday, January 7, 2024

The outlet said, “A public works employee saw what was happening and decided to intervene by exiting his vehicle and knocking the suspect to the ground as he tried to run past him. He then helped hold the suspect on the ground as officers pulled up.”