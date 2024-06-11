Baby Dies of Opioid Overdose in Florida, Couple Arrested

A couple was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida, after a baby in their care died from an oxycodone overdose, CBS12 reported on Monday.

On March 9, deputies found a 17-month-old baby girl unresponsive in her pack and play at a residence in Largo, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The baby was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies found oxycodone and Xanax in a bedroom at the residence. The accused couple, Adela and Kyle Allen, both 43, allegedly gave deputies inconsistent statements. Kyle Allen told investigators he was at work when the baby died, according to the report.

Further investigation revealed the baby had died from oxycodone toxicity, and no one in house had a prescription for the drug, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said the couple was interviewed again on June 7, and Kyle Allen admitted to selling narcotics that Adela Allen had provided to him. Kyle Allen denied knowing that drugs were in the home at the child’s time of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

“PCSO said Adela continued to give inconsistent statements and said she didn’t know the child would die from oxycodone,” according to the report.

Adela Allen was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and is facing charges for possession of hydromorphone, possession of morphine, possession of acetaminophen and hydrocdone, possession of alprazolam, possession of diazepam, possession of oxycodone, possession of methadone, and possession of clonazepam.

Kyle Allen was booked into jail and is facing charges for unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.