Police Want ‘Justice’ for Baby Found Deceased in Backyard of Fresno Home

Police are unsure how a lifeless baby ended up the backyard of a home in Fresno, California.

A resident of the home on South Backer Avenue discovered the dead infant lying in her yard on Tuesday after she heard her dog barking outside, Your Central Valley reported.

“This is not something we like to see and so we definitely want to bring justice to the baby, whatever that may be,” said Fresno Police Sgt. Felipe Uribe.

Fresno police investigators are working to find out the identity of the child and how the baby ended up in the yard. Uribe said the baby does not belong to anyone inside the house where the baby discovered, and the identity and location of the parents are currently unknown.

“We don’t know the cause of the baby’s death, we can’t classify this as a murder yet,” Uribe said.

Police had closed off several blocks surrounding the crime scene on Tuesday morning. Uribe said police have “not tied the baby to any home in the vicinity.”

“[S]o we don’t know if somebody, unfortunately, transported the body from one place to another, so we have to go wide and we have to start kind of working backward,” he said.

The local news outlet spoke to a resident who has lived in the same neighborhood for roughly 40 years. He said he has seen more gang activity recently, which has led him and his neighbors to install security cameras.

“We’re talking to neighbors, we know that somebody out there in that neighborhood saw or knows someone who knows something,” Uribe said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.