Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Vows to ‘Participate Fully’ in Review of Trump Rally Shooting

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle vowed that her agency will “participate fully” in a review ordered by President Joe Biden into the Saturday assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

In her first public statement since Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, took the life of one Butler, Pennsylvania rally attendee and injured two others while trying to kill Trump, Cheatle said her agency will comply with other law enforcement and investigative bureaus as investigations unfold.

“Since the shooting, I have been in constant contact with Secret Service personnel in Pennsylvania who worked to maintain the integrity of the crime scene until the FBI assumed its role as the lead investigating agency into the assassination attempt,” the director stated on Monday. “I have also been coordinating with the protective detail for former President Trump and have briefed President Biden on the details of the incident.”

She continued, saying, “The Secret Service is working with all involved Federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again.”

“We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully. We will also work with the appropriate Congressional committees on any oversight action,” Cheatle added.

In the full statement, Cheatle also expressed her condolences to the family of victim Corey Comperatore and shared that she is “confident” in the Secret Service’s “strengthened” security measures ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Biden announced the “independent review” from the White House on Sunday, saying he ordered it “to assess exactly what happened” at the Butler Trump rally.

“And we’ll share the results of that independent review with the American people as well,” Biden said.