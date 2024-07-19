A 14-year-old Chicago boy is accused of taking part in a crime spree while hanging out with a group that targeted several people.

Law enforcement said the boy was among those who carjacked and robbed four people on West Irving Park just before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, CWB Chicago reported Thursday.

“As CWBChicago reported that morning, a carjacker driving a white car pulled in front of the victim’s Mazda CX3 to block their path, and two gunmen got out, took the victims’ valuables, and then drove away with the Mazda,” the article noted, adding that the victims were three men and one woman who were in their early 20s.

The young suspect and the group allegedly carjacked and robbed two people an hour later on West Belmont.

“Two men with guns robbed the couple, a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, and drove away with their blue BMW X3. A third robber remained in the previously hijacked Mazda, according to initial information,” the CWB Chicago article said.

The boy is also accused of having a role in trying to carjack a woman in her 50s in June. He is also accused of stealing a car in early July.

The CWB Chicago article then detailed the charges against the young suspect. “He is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, six counts of armed robbery with a firearm, attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, possessing a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of misdemeanor resisting,” the outlet said. Social media users were quick to comment on the news, one person writing, “Charge the parents too.” “And Democrat Mayor Johnson will just say ‘Let kids be kids’ Democrats are soft on prosecuting criminals and that’s why Chicago has a big problem. Quit voting Democrats in office!!!” another user commented.

In June, a husband and wife enjoying a date in Chicago’s Streeterville area were allegedly attacked by two teenagers. The couple was reportedly kicked, stomped on, and punched, according to Breitbart News. Police later arrested a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl regarding the case.

In February, “A group of Chicago teens were caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a luxury Wisconsin vehicle dealership and speeding away with over half a million dollars’ worth

of cars, leading police on a 40-mile chase,” the outlet reported.