A husband and wife were allegedly attacked by two teenagers while on a date in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood on Friday, Fox32 Chicago reported.

“The couple found themselves surrounded by teens around 8:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and McClurg Court. They were kicked, stomped on, and punched repeatedly,” according to the report.

Nina, who did not show her face on camera, shared photos with the local news outlet showing a chunk of her hair pulled out and her eye still bruised during the interview, the report states. Her husband was also held down and allegedly attacked by the teens.

Nina told the outlet that the attack was not a robbery and that the teens pepper-sprayed her and kicked her stomach. She said she was two weeks pregnant at the time and found out after the beating that she had lost the baby, according to the report.

“We believe in faith, and it wasn’t meant to be. So, we don’t know why this happened to us,” Nina said.

Chicago police arrived at the scene and arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. Both are facing one charge of misdemeanor battery, according to the report.

“They didn’t steal anything. They say like, ‘we own the street. We own the street. You can’t walk around.’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn’t make any sense to me because they don’t know me personally,” Nina said.

Chicago police said they are investigating the attack. The outlet asked the Cook County State Attorney’s Office if additional charges are pending but did not hear back by time of publication.