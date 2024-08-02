Police: Career Criminal Fired Two Guns to Murder Off-Duty Deputy in Chicago

A career criminal fired two guns to kill an off-duty deputy on Tuesday around 1:25 a.m. during an attempted robbery at a Chicago, Illinois, gas station, authorities said.

The five-time convicted felon was identified as 32-year-old Cordarrow Thompson, CWB Chicago reported on Thursday.

Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Rafael D. Wordlaw was off-duty when he and a friend were going home after a party. The two were driving separate vehicles and stopped at the gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street so Wordlaw’s friend could fill up.

Wordlaw reportedly stayed inside his own car while the friend pumped gas, and that was the moment a dark-colored SUV pulled up, explained Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers.

Images show the suspect, the SUV in question, and the victim:

Allegedly, when Thompson approached the two friends and pulled out two handguns, he told Wordlaw’s friend to freeze before demanding he hand over his belongings. The CWB Chicago article continued:

Wordlaw stepped out of his car and fired at Thompson, who returned fire from both weapons he was holding, Rodgers continued. Thompson fell backward and continued shooting from a seated position, she said. Some of the bullets he fired apparently struck and disabled Wordlaw’s gun, according to Rodgers. She said Wordlaw and his friend drove away in their cars as Thompson ran from the scene. Wordlaw, gravely injured by a single gunshot wound to his chest, crashed nearby. His friend quickly returned to the scene to speak with the police. Rodgers said he suffered graze wounds to his ankle and near his left eyebrow.

Thompson was reportedly shot in his leg when the shootout occurred, and police eventually detained him at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Authorities are still trying to find the SUV involved in the case.

Thompson now faces several charges: first-degree murder, murder during the commission of another forcible felony, aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, and attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to the CWB Chicago report.

The CWB Chicago report noted that Judge Susana Ortiz detained the suspect, who had apparently recently finished parole regarding a case where he was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The outlet added that Thompson was previously convicted of several gun possession felonies.

It is important to note that at least 22 individuals were shot — and three of them died — during the July 26-28 weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported Monday.