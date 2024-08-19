Police: Wisconsin Teacher Who Made Out with Fifth-Grader Faces Life in Prison

The disgraced Wisconsin elementary school teacher arrested in May for allegedly “making out” with a fifth-grader has been hit with more charges and faces a life sentence in prison if convicted.

Madison Bergmann, 24, who taught at Hudson’s River Crest Elementary School until being charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, is now facing nine additional felonies, the New York Post reported.

The allegations originally came out when the parents of an 11-year-old boy discovered text messages between him and Bergmann, featuring conversations about inappropriate encounters they allegedly had in her classroom during lunch periods or after school.

The teacher allegedly wrote that she enjoyed the child touching her and “making out,” according to charging documents that CBS News obtained.

Upon reading the disturbing messages, the boy’s father stormed into the school with printouts of the conversations in hand.

A subsequent police investigation uncovered even more disgusting details, including handwritten letters found in Bergmann’s backpack in which she allegedly wrote about kissing and being in love with the young student.

“One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk,” Bergmann allegedly wrote. “I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.”

Bergmann, who was engaged to be married in July when she was first arrested, resigned from her teaching position shortly after the news broke, KARE11 reported.

After further investigation, prosecutors charged her with one count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, five charges of sexual misconduct by school staff, two charges of child enticement causing mental or bodily harm, and a charge of exposing a child to harmful materials, according to an amended complaint that the New York Post viewed.

Bergmann faces up to 185 years in prison if convicted and sentenced consecutively.

Her ex-fiance, Sam Hickman, is reportedly humiliated that she “cheated with a little kid.”

An anonymous friend of Hickman told the New York Post, “Sam is really upset and heartbroken. He’s embarrassed and pissed. He didn’t deserve this. Everyone is pissed.”

The friend said it was a mutual decision to cancel the wedding, adding Hickman “says it’s f*cked up that she cheated with a little kid.”