One person was killed and another hospitalized recently in Vallejo, California, amid illegal car “sideshows” that have been plaguing the streets.

Local officers were dealing with a shooting when they received a call about another one during a dangerous sideshow that involved fire, ABC 7 reported on Saturday.

The cars were seen doing donuts at the intersection of B.W. Williams Drive and Lewis Brown Drive after midnight. Video footage shows people jumping into a ring of fire as cars screech around them. There appears to be hundreds of spectators watching the event unfold.

One person is seen hanging out of the window of a black car as it swerves around the group:

JUST IN: One dead and one critically injured in shootings during a 500 car illegal street takeover in California’s Bay Area Video shows a ring of fire lit at the intersection of BW Williams Drive and Lewis Brown Drive in Vallejo just after midnight on Saturday The illegal… pic.twitter.com/mjFSqRYI2N — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 25, 2024

“When the shooting call came in, Vallejo Police had to ask Solano County deputies to respond. Police say one man was shot and killed. They believe the man was in a car, though it’s not clear if he was part of the sideshow or just passing by,” the ABC 7 article noted.

No arrests were made regarding the shooting. However, four individuals were arrested in regard to the sideshow and three people were cited.

In March, an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles, California, turned into a horrific scene when a driver lost control of his truck while trying to perform stunts and smashed into onlookers, Breitbart News reported.

“Street takeovers have become increasingly common in California and all over major U.S. cities, with several resulting in severe injuries and deaths,” the article said.

Also in March, the Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 shared video footage of chaos in Vallejo that included teenagers ransacking a 7-Eleven and a car sideshow:

🚨Cities Melting Down Earlier this year Vallejo CA announced state of emergency as police staffing hit 50%. Last weekend they saw street takeover, looting, shooting, and a truck ignition B4 officers could respond…..in 40 minutes reportedly. pic.twitter.com/3m0izmmMal — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) March 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Oakland residents have been dealing with the illegal sideshows along with rampant crime, Breitbart News reported in July 2023, noting that its police department had endured budget cuts but continued trying to stop the sideshows.

“While police have not been able to do much because there are not enough officers to take control, some residents have reportedly used heavy cables to block cul de sacs overnight along with other methods in order to stave off the activity,” the outlet said.