Four Tren de Aragua Gangsters Arrested in Denver Apartment Complex

Officials are finally starting to address the growing presence of the dangerous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, in the Denver metro area after viral video showed gang members taking over apartment complexes in the area shocked America.

On Tuesday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department arrested four Venezuelan migrants that they say are members of the gang for perpetrating threatening activities at the Ivy Crossing Apartments near South Quebec Street and High Line Smith Way. The four were charged with drug offenses, stolen vehicles, and other offenses, according to KDVR-TV.

The apartment complex is in south eastern Denver only miles away from the apartment complexes in nearby Aurora, Colorado, where video showed armed gang members walking through apartment building hallways and threatening residents.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said that they are now trying to go more proactive on gang activity and added, “We’re looking for any violation that we can stop and make contact with somebody and addressing the issues that they might have.”

Brown would not elaborate on the investigation that led them to the six who were arrested, nor would he say how they knew that four of them were members of the Tren de Aragua.

The arrests come only days after viral video went national and gave America a glimpse of the criminal activity coursing through the Denver area as a result of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s failed border policies.

Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky, who brought national attention to the migrant gangs that are being welcomed by the Biden-Harris administration and their Denver Democrat allies, also placed the blame directly on Denver and Biden.

“This is a problem that is not just a Denver Metro area problem … [it] stems from a failed southern border,” Jurinsky exclusively told Breitbart News late last month.

Since the video went viral, the Aurora Police Department announced that it is working with the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation on a special task force to address the city’s concerns about the gang.

While the police have finally started to step up to address this issue, attorneys for the apartment complexes in Aurora have been desperately trying to get the attention of officials for weeks ahead of the viral video.

Attorneys for CBZ Management in Aurora had sent letters to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office alerting the state to the infestations of the dangerous gangs, the Denver Gazette reported.

Meanwhile, Colorado’s Democrat Gov. Jared Polis not only dismissed the story of migrant gangs in Aurora, but even called the story a figment of council member Jurinsky’s imagination and chided city officials for raising false alarms.

