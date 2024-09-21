WATCH — Police: Ontario Woman, 18, Poses as Car Buyer to Steal Victim’s Porsche, Runs Him Over

Authorites report that a Canadian teenager posed as a potential buyer of a victim’s Porsche in order to steal it and was caught on security footage running over the owner in his driveway as she drove off.

Sarah Badshaw, whom police say has a criminal history in the Toronto area, was arrested Thursday after stealing a 2022 Porsche Cayenne from a Mississauga, Ontario, home on September 6, Peel Regional Police said.

It was 2:00 in the afternoon when Badshaw, 18, went to the alleged victim’s residence near Winston Churchill and Eglinton Avenue “in response to an Auto Trader advertisement,” the press release stated.

“While viewing the vehicle, the suspect reversed rapidly, striking and injuring the victim before fleeing with the stolen vehicle.”

Doorbell camera footage that the police department shared allegedly shows the Porsche’s owner being sent tumbling to the street as his legs are run over:

Suspect Arrested in Stolen Porsche Investigation Read More:https://www.peelpolice.ca/Modules/News/index.aspx?feedId=d6aa0ab4-eb5f-4b5e-a251-0e833d984d68&keyword=&date=09/01/2024&newsId=b3a53fef-0e94-4616-b969-87f7e2c0791d Posted by Peel Regional Police on Friday, September 20, 2024

The alleged victim later told CTV News Toronto that he suffered elbow, hand, and leg injuries.

An accomplice in a gray Bentley Bentayga parked across the street from the car owner’s home was also involved in the robbery, Fox News reported based on police statements.

The Porsche was found abandoned in Mississauga on Wednesday, and Badshaw turned herself in to the authorities the next day, Peel officials said.

She has since been hit with the following charges:

Dangerous Operation Cause Bodily Harm – Criminal Code Theft of Motor Vehicle – Criminal Code Fail to Remain After Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm – Criminal Code Drive No License – Highway Traffic Act

“Sarah has been charged with prior fraud related offenses in Peel and is wanted by other GTA [Greater Toronto Area] police services for separate investigations,” police added. “This investigation remains active and investigators anticipate additional arrests and charges.”