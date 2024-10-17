A shoe store called Sole Bros 513 in Cincinnati, Ohio, is reeling after being hit by apparent thieves who took items including single shoes.

Three individuals are accused of stealing almost $50,000 of display shoes from the business in the early morning hours of October 8, Fox 19 reported on Tuesday.

Manager Luke Kern said the trio did not take money.

He said, “I don’t know what their motive was in taking one shoe, not the pair and not the box; you can’t do anything with that; you can’t sell just one shoe. You usually have to sell it with the box.”

An image shows two of the suspects on the street outside:

In a social media post on October 10, Sole Bros 513 owner Hunter Emigh shared photos taken inside the shop after the apparent robbery.

“Not everyday you expect to wake up to hear that your store has been broken into and robbed, Sadly exactly that happened early Tuesday morning,” he wrote:

Over 100 right shoes taken, several full pairs, tons of clothing pieces, as well as other items and personal belongings. After letting everything get handled, and speaking with detectives, we’re finally posting footage to let social media do its work. We will continue to be open, as well as continue to try and offer the best services we can to the city. We appreciate all of the love and support during this difficult time, and we hope to come back even stronger. No one ever deserves to have to deal with something like this, no matter who it is.

However, Emigh does not feel any hatred toward the suspects, but would like to have the public’s help in identifying them, according to WCPO.

“I’ve been moving, closer, you know, to God, and could be mad every day. I’m still upset, but I don’t want to carry more hate in my heart,” he explained.

According to Kern, one of the suspects stood outside the shop as a lookout as the alleged theft took place, Local 12 reported.

“I don’t want to hold a grudge against these people, but it’s like I said, it’s really unfortunate that we are now trying to figure out how to replace our store,” he stated:

Capt. Matthew Hammer with the Cincinnati Police Department said officials have been working to solve the area’s theft issues, per the Fox 19 article.

The outlet noted that “Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the robberies. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s District One at 513-765-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.”