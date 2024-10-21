Police said a prisoner with a lengthy rap sheet recently escaped in a luxury vehicle that was outside a hospital in Miami, Florida.

On Saturday, authorities took the man, identified as 36-year-old Theodric Collins of Alabama, into custody at Port Miami once U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents realized he had several out-of-state warrants, NBC Miami reported.

When he began complaining of chest pains, he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, law enforcement said, “after Collins was medically cleared and in the process of leaving the hospital with an officer, the handcuffed prisoner got into an awaiting Silver Maserati and escaped,” per the NBC article.

An image shows Collins’ identification card:

The Italian luxury vehicle had an Alabama tag that read GBT862, according to officials investigating the case.

“Shortly after 4 p.m., police said, a License Plate Reader detected the Maserati in Jupiter. Investigators do not believe he is in the area anymore,” WSVN reported on Saturday.

The outlet also noted the man has a long criminal history:

Records show he was arrested in Mississippi for felony shoplifting, reckless driving, fleeing from police and property theft. He was also arrested in Alabama in 2023 for leading police on a high-speed chase. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

On Sunday, WPLG reported there was a “massive manhunt” underway for the prisoner.