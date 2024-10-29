Illegal Migrant MS-13 Member Arrested for Double Murder in Virginia

A migrant from El Salvador has been arrested for killing a young couple in Northern Virginia, prompting yet another plea from the local sheriff for border enforcement.

“The suspect is a known MS-13 gang member and was not in our country legally,” said a statement from Loudon County’s sheriff, Mike Chapman, who added:

I am on record strongly opposing the presence of MS-13 and other violent gangs in our nation and local communities. MS-13 is an El Salvador-based gang that uses intimidation, crime, and violence as tools of the trade, and there should be no safe place for them here. I am also on record opposing the casual treatment of persons in this country illegally who commit crimes against U.S. citizens and others. Our agency is one of the only ones in the metro area that works cooperatively U.S. Customs and Immigration [ICE] when one of them is in our custody, and through that collaboration about 100 of them [were] deported in the past year and are no longer a risk to the people of Loudoun County.

The MS-13 gang was created in Los Angeles when illegal migrants from El Salvador faced street crime by Mexican illegal migrants.

The gang spread back into El Salvador when the U.S. deported some of the gang members, and it subsequently was welcomed back when President Joe Biden opened the border to the mass migration of unidentified males in 2021.

The sheriff described the tragic killing on August 28 and the subsequent manhunt for suspect Marlyn Medrano-Ortiz:

Mijal Conejero-Romera, a 22-year-old female from Sterling, and her friend, Diego Alexander Woollett, a 22-year-old male from Arlington, were shot and killed following an apparent altercation in the 21000 block of Ridgetop Circle – a commercial and residential area. … This investigation included numerous patrol units who canvassed over 320 residential units and 30 businesses, along with more than a dozen detectives and members of our Dive, K-9, Drone, and Search and Rescue Units. It also included the use of 39 search warrants and the work of our Crime Analysts, and Digital Forensic Examiners who reviewed over 950 hours of video, multiple cell phones and laptops, along with tower dumps, license plate readers, and other analysis.

Marlyn Medrano-Ortiz was arrested by police in the neighboring district of Alexandria, Va. after Loudon County posted a $25,000 reward for information.

The sheriff also announced that the suspect in a prior killing — an El Salvadorean illegal migrant named Jose Aguilar-Martinez — was charged this week with first-degree murder:

As you recall, on July 28th a carjacking at a 7/11 on Route 7 resulted in the death of Melody Waldecker, a 54-year-old grandmother who was in Loudoun County to check on her mom in an assisted living facility. We apprehended the suspect the same day, who was also not in our country legally, having entered California from El Salvador.

The many murders of ordinary Americans are the cost of doing business for the nation’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Since 2021, he has admitted roughly 10 million legal, illegal, and quasi-legal migrants. His unchecked inflow includes many hard-working migrants — as well as criminals who kill and rape Americans.

Mayorkas has repeatedly explained that he supports more migration because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, and his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners. In May 2023, Mayorkas explained his pro-migration motivation during a graduation speech to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy: