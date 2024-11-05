California Man Hospitalized After Fight with Neighbor over Trump Flag

A man in Orange County, California, was hospitalized after a fight with a neighbor who apparently objected to his Trump flag and blamed him, in error, for taking down his own Harris/Walz flag earlier in the week.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

An Orange County man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a fight with a neighbor over a Donald Trump flag. … According to [John] Muder, a neighbor in his Ladera Ranch community recently had a Harris-Walz sign taken. Muder believes the Harris supporter thought he took his sign. … In another neighbor’s surveillance video, shared with FOX 11, you can hear the confrontation and the two talking about the Trump flag. Muder claims he was assaulted inside his garage.

Muder suffered a concussion and had bleeding on his brain. Police have reportedly arrested the neighbor, who was then released on bail.

Many conservatives in California have opted not to display their political preferences, after the experience of 2020, when many had signs stolen or suffered harassment from neighbors.

Ladera Ranch is part of the 49th district, a competitive district that was represented by Republican Darrell Issa for many years before his brief retirement, and which is now represented by Democrat Mike Levin. Issa now represents the more conservative 48th district.

