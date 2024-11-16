Southwest Plane Struck by Bullet at Dallas Airport, Suspect at Large

A Southwest Airlines plane preparing for departure from Dallas, Texas, was “struck by gunfire near the cockpit” on Friday night, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said.

No injuries were reported after the bullet, shot by a suspect who remains at large, hit the plane just under the flight deck, a Southwest spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

The plane, which was about to take off from Dallas Love Field Airport, was taken out of service instead of heading for its intended destination of Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Southwest will accommodate our Customers on another flight,” the spokesperson said. “Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the plane has been removed from service.”

FAA officials confirmed to ABC News that the aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was “struck by gunfire near the cockpit” at around 8:30 p.m. local time while taxiing before the flight, prompting the pilot to take it back to the gate and deboard the passengers.

The airport said in an X post that Dallas police responded to the “security incident”: