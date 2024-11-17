Police: Massachusetts Man, 21, Assaults Woman at Disney World

Disney World patrons had to physically restrain another park guest after he allegedly assaulted at least one woman in an October domestic violence incident, police said.

Matthew Edward Cameron, 21, was taken into custody by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies on the evening of October 19 at the Orlando, Florida, amusement park, the Daily Mail reported.

In a video obtained by the outlet, Cameron was seen being held on the ground by other park-goers after the scuffle took place at Casey’s Corner in the Magic Kingdom.

Watch:

The brave good Samaritans continued to restrain the alleged attacker until Disney World security removed him.

Two women standing nearby appeared to have bloody noses.

“Both women had bloody noses and were crying. I saw two small children crying and led away by a Disney cast member,” the man who recorded the scene told the outlet.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said the incident was a domestic violence altercation “between two family members.”

According to the Daily Mail, Cameron was visiting Orlando with his family from Burlington, Massachusetts.