California Elementary Teacher Facing Child Pornography Allegations

A California elementary school teacher has been arrested on child pornography allegations after the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a tip pointing to him, a local ABC News affiliate reported.

Zachary McGraw, a sixth-grade teacher at Golden Oak Elementary in Shafter, was arrested after the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search at his Bakersfield home on Monday, police confirmed to the outlet.

Richland School District Superintendent Rosa Romero and Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) Public Information Officer Eric Celedon both said there is no evidence indicating that any of McGraw’s students or any other area children were victimized.

“The Richland School District was made aware of the arrest of a staff member on allegations of possession of child sexual abuse material. These allegations are deeply concerning, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation,” Romero said.

“Based on the information we have, we do not have any information that indicates that any of the children photographed or depicted in these photos or videos are local children. If we had any of that information, we would be actively working on that to make sure that everybody was well-informed and notified,” said Celedon.

Celedon added that BPD was aided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Secret Service in the investigation.

McGraw, 38, was taken into custody in Kern County on two felony allegations for possession and distribution of child pornography but has not been formally charged, authorities said.