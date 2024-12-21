Rapist Teacher Who Birthed 12-Year-Old Victim’s Baby Sentenced

The disgraced Tennessee teacher who gave birth to the child of one of her multiple minor victims after raping him has been sentenced to 25 years in prison following a plea deal.

Alissa McCommon, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of Rape of a Child, two counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, three counts of Aggravated Statutory Rape, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, two counts of Solicitation of a Minor: Aggravated Statutory Rape, and one count of the Child Protection Act, WREG reported.

The former Tipton County elementary school teacher was arrested in September 2023 and may have as many as 21 victims, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Shortly after posting bond, McCommon was rearrested on separate charges of coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, and harassment for messaging one of her 12-year-old victims to say he would “regret doing this,” police said:

Covington Police Department arrests former teacher Alissa McCommon on new criminal charges of coercion of a witness,… Posted by Covington Police Department on Thursday, September 28, 2023

In addition to having to register as a sex offender, McCommon will also be barred from contacting any of the children she victimized, including her newborn who was confirmed by DNA to have been fathered by the victim she was arrested for harassing.

The baby is in the grandmother’s custody, according to the Daily Mail.

McCommon even threatened to kill herself if the boy broke off the inappropriate relationship, according to WREG.

During her time in court, five victims testified against her.

The investigation began after one 16-year-old victim informed police of sexual contact between them when he was just 12 years old, ABC 24 reported.

“Your mind is sick and twisted for looking at a child and being turned on,” one victim’s mother said during court on Friday.

“I loved you like family, opened my doors to you. You used our friendship to hurt me and the people I love in this world, took innocence from my son before puberty, took what was supposed to be a great experience and tainted it,” she continued.

“The innocent child will be loved and raised without your influence. There’s no amount of time they can give you that will equal what God will give you. You will burn in hell,” the angry mother added.