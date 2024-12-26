A one-month-old baby was discovered abandoned on a median strip on Christmas morning in Denver, Colorado, according to law enforcement.

The infant, a boy, was found in his car seat wearing only a diaper on the chilly morning, Fox31 reported. A bystander reportedly called 911 around 9:20 a.m. after seeing the baby on a median near 7490 Pecos St. and stopping to help, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The area is near a busy roadway.

“Investigators searched the area for camera footage and people who may have been in the area when the child was left. The agency said the baby appears to be mixed race or Hispanic but did not provide photos of the baby,” according to the report.



The sheriff’s office ultimately arrested the infant’s biological parents, Jarvis Sims, 42, and Christina Thurman, 33.

The sheriff’s office initially said it was working to reunite the infant with his family and catch whoever abandoned the baby. By 4:30 p.m., law enforcement was able to get in contact with family members as they continued to investigate, according to the report.

By 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office arrested Sims and Thurman. The pair are facing charges for felony child abuse, the report states.