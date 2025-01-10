‘Slender Man Stabbing’ Murderer Will Be Released from WI Mental Facility After Becoming Trans

One of the Wisconsin 12-year-old girls who took part in the infamous “Slender Man Stabbing” attack on her classmate over a decade ago is set to be released from a psychiatric hospital after petitioning multiple times and adopting a transgender identity.

Morgan Geyser, now 22, has been held in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in 2018 for stabbing her classmate, Payton Leutner, with friend Anissa Weier in 2014, CNN reported.

Investigators found that Geyser and Weier had lured the unsuspecting Leutner to a park in Waukesha after a sleepover, where Geyser brutally stabbed her 19 times while Weier encouraged it, leaving the girl in critical condition.

The motive behind the seemingly random attack was to impress “Slender Man,” a fictional horror character that originated from an online meme in 2009.

Geyser and Weier told investigators that they carried out the attack to prove themselves worthy of being a servant to Slender Man, who is typically depicted as a tall, faceless humanoid being in media.

Weier, who pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, was also in a mental hospital until she was released into her father’s custody and ordered to wear a GPS tracking device in 2021.

Geyser submitted four petitions to be released since 2022 — though she withdrew the first two before getting the third one denied in April 2024 because Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, who was the one who committed her, found that she still posed a threat.

Bohren finally agreed to let her out on Thursday, after hearing testimony from a panel of experts, including one psychologist who said that Geyser now “identifies as a transgender male,” the Daily Mail reported.

Geyser appeared in court with a short, cropped haircut.

Deciding that the 22-year-old is no longer a risk to others, Bohren ordered the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to set up a plan for her to be placed in a group home “and supervise her for his consideration at a hearing within 60 days,” CNN reported.

While stating that the stabbing was a “brutal, terrible offense,” the Judge said that it is time for Geyser to rejoin society.

Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz disagreed with releasing the violent criminal, however, pointing out that she previously claimed that she faked her Slender Man fantasies and actually stabbed her classmate in order to escape abuse from her father.

Saying that he did not trust Geyser, Szczupakiewicz implied that the woman switched her story in 2024 to make the judge more sympathetic to her release.

Bohren reportedly “shrugged it off,” according to CNN.

“She’s done what she’s supposed to do,” Bohren said. “She appears to have a good attitude.”