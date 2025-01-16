Watch: Florida Man Appears to Violently Rob Elderly Woman of Lottery Winnings

An elderly Orlando, Florida, woman was allegedly “violently robbed” of her lottery winnings right after she picked them up from a convenience store, with surveillance footage showing the terrifying moment the suspect attacked her.

Diego Stalin Tavarez Fleury is accused of perpetrating the crime against the 83-year-old woman, who had just claimed her lottery winnings at a store on Curry Ford Road on Wednesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video shows the woman attempting to get into her car when she was approached by a man in a red jacket, who was seen trying to snatch away her money:

Thanks to the help of our community, Tavarez Fleury has been caught and is in jail!

Another man in a gray t-shirt appeared to sense the danger, following close behind the suspect and verbally confronting him before he suddenly lunged at the victim.

The man in the red grabbed the woman, attempting to yank her winnings from her grasp, as the good Samaritan leapt to her defense.

The victim was knocked to the ground and dragged across the pavement in the scuffle before the man in the gray shirt was able to pull the attacker off of her.

The suspect was then seen running away with what appears to be her envelope of money in his hands before the clip ends.

While he initially escaped, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Diego Stalin Tavarez Fleury and apprehended him on Thursday, they announced in an update.

Fleury is now facing charges of robbery, sudden snatching, and battery on a person 65 or older, ABC News reported.