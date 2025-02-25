Police: Indiana Man Threatened to ‘Gut’ DOGE Head Elon Musk

A 28-year-old Indiana man is accused of making violent threats against Elon Musk on social media.

The suspect, David Cherry, was arrested by Indiana State Police on Tuesday after law enforcement officials in Texas alerted them to the situation, Fox 7 reported Friday.

“In an affidavit filed Thursday in Harrison County, Indiana Superior Court, investigators identified several posts made on social media platform X under the username @effective_pawn,” the report said.

The account allegedly replied to a post by Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stating, “We’re gunning you down, next Muskrat.”

Another reply from the account said, “You’re robbing the American people. We will gut you and parade your corpse through the streets,” while yet another one stated, “I am going to plant a bomb in Elon Musk’s house.”

The Indiana officers were able to ping a cellphone to locate Cherry, who they found working at a Batteries Plus in Clarksville, Indiana. He was taken into custody at the location, and later told police he posted the statements to be “edgy” and get attention.

Police confiscated an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition, and a ballistic vest from the suspect’s residence.

In addition, Newsweek reported that “Cherry owns an online store called Red Pawn Dynamics, which sells Communist, anarchist and political themed merchandise.”

Officials charged him with Level 5 felony intimidation. He was cut loose after being given a $2,500 cash bond and is expected to appear in court for pre-trial hearings in March and July.

A few weeks ago, Boston University assistant media technician Jared May allegedly posted on the social media platform Bluesky a “Wanted Dead or Alive” image showing the names and photos of DOGE workers, Breitbart News reported February 5.

The news comes after President Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts in 2024. In September, an Idaho man threatened to “personally” kill Trump, reportedly making the threats in phone calls to the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

In November, Breitbart News reported that several of Trump’s cabinet picks also had their lives threatened.