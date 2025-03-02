A former high school educator in Mont Belvieu, Texas, has been rearrested due to fresh charges involving her allegedly having sex with a student.

The woman, who used to work for Barbers Hill High School, was identified as Molly Colleen Spears. Authorities arrested her on Thursday regarding two counts of sexual assault of a child, Click 2 Houston reported.

Spears was reportedly an arts and language teacher at the school, according to the New York Post.

An image shows the 35-year-old suspect’s latest mugshot:

The Click 2 Houston article continued:

This arrest is the latest in a string of legal proceedings related to the incident. On Feb. 8 of 2024, Spears was indicted by a Chambers County grand jury for the charge of improper relationship with a student. A warrant for her arrest was issued on four days later, however, Spears was not arrested until Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, when her attorney said she self-surrendered to the Chambers County Jail. Spears got out of jail on the improper relationship charge earlier this month after posting a $50,000 bond. On the two new charges, her bond has been set at $200,000, according to Mont Belvieu Police Department. MBPD arrested Spears on the new charges Thursday morning.

The suspect allegedly had sexual contact and intercourse with a male student while she worked at the school, and court papers said she solicited contact with him via text message and an online service.

The ex-educator also used to work for Coldspring ISD and Texas City ISD.

Another image shows the woman’s initial mugshot:

“According to Texas Education Agency records, Spears is currently under investigation for an allegation of misconduct but no formal determination has been made,” the Click 2 Houston article noted.

The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network’s (RAINN) website said perpetrators of child sexual abuse are usually someone the child or family knows and can be anyone from an older sibling, playmate, family member, teacher, coach, caretaker, or the parent of another child.

“Child sexual abuse is a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor. A child cannot consent to any form of sexual activity, period. When a perpetrator engages with a child this way, they are committing a crime that can have lasting effects on the victim for years,” the site read.