VIDEO: Suspected Kidnapper Violently Grabs Woman off Oakland Street

The Oakland Police Department have announced that a woman was abducted Tuesday afternoon in Oakland, California, while no one who was watching stepped in to help.

The incident caught on camera happened as the woman was walking in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue, ABC 7 reported on Thursday.

Police said the unknown suspect tried to run down the woman with a car before getting out of the vehicle. The suspect then allegedly punched the victim repeatedly before grabbing her and placing her inside the vehicle “against her will,” the Oakland Police Department said in a social media post.

The agency noted the woman was yelling that she was being kidnapped. When the suspect got back into the driver’s seat, the car took off westbound on 98th Avenue. Officials later found the car in East Oakland and they determined it was a stolen vehicle.

The victim and the suspect were not located at the time of this reporting.

A video shows the moment the car pulls up near the victim as other vehicles drive past. Even as the woman is being pushed toward the car, no one stops to help.

For Immediate Release: March 6, 2025OPD News:Oakland Police Seek Public’s Help in Kidnapping Investigation The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a kidnapping. Just after 3:30 p.m. on March 4, 2025, an unidentified Black female was walking in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue when an unknown suspect attempted to hit her with a vehicle. The suspect then exited the vehicle and punched the victim multiple times, causing severe injuries. The suspect then forcefully grabbed the victim and placed her inside the vehicle against her will while she yelled that she was being kidnapped. The suspect then entered the driver’s seat and drove westbound on 98th Avenue to an unknown location.The suspect’s vehicle was later recovered in East Oakland and determined to be stolen. However, neither the victim nor the suspect was located.Victim Description:The victim is described as a Black female between 20-22 years old. She stands approximately 5’5” tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black and blue dreadlocks or braids and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and light-colored jeans. Suspect Description: Pictured aboveThe suspect is described as a Black male between 20-24 years old. He stands approximately 5’5” tall and has a thin build. He has short twisted hair and a scar or mark on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the back, blue jeans, and white shoes. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641 or dial 911.Viewer discretion is advised, as some may find it difficult to watch. Posted by Oakland Police Department on Thursday, March 6, 2025

