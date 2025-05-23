PHOTO: ‘Blue Hair Woman’ Accused of Hitting Elderly Florida Man in MAGA Hat

A woman is facing charges for allegedly hitting a 72-year-old man wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat and resisting police officers in Largo, Florida.

The suspect is identified as 33-year-old Laura Elizabeth Garrett who was at Northeast Park and Paw Place on Tuesday when she approached the man, Fox 13 reported on Thursday.

An arrest report said Garrett admitted to asking the man why he supported President Donald Trump. She is accused of pouring the contents of a can she was holding on the victim and hitting him on the back of his head and shoulder before fleeing the scene.

An image shows the suspect, who has blue hair, and the park where the incident occurred:

The Smoking Gun identified the victim as Gary Gama.

“The confrontation between Garrett and Gama was observed by an ‘independent witness’ who provided cops with a sworn statement,” the website stated. The article then detailed what allegedly happened after police made contact with the suspect and tried to arrest her.

“Garrett struggled with officers, threw herself to the ground, and kicked her feet. At one point, she allegedly wrapped her legs around one cop and forced him to the ground. Garrett was eventually subdued with restraints and ‘escorted by four officers,'” the report said.

Now, the suspect is facing charges that were listed as battery on a person 65 years old or older, battery on a law enforcement officer, and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the case, one person writing, “Why do they always have blue hair?”

“Blue hair woman attacks a trump supporter. It checks out,” another commented, while someone else said, “The hair says it all.”

It is just one of many reports regarding Trump supporters allegedly being targeted. In May 2024, there was a reported attack against a Trump volunteer outside a local Republican Party headquarters in Alabama, according to Breitbart News.

In March 2019, the outlet said since September 2015 there had been 334 reported hate crimes against Trump supporters after noting in 2018 there had been 639 acts of media-approved violence and harassment against the president’s supporters.