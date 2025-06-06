The woman accused of spitting on former U.S. Attorney Ed Martin in Washington, DC, may soon be heading to jail.

Emily Gabriella Sommer has allegedly violated the conditions of her release after the incident and is accused of threatening Martin through posts on the X social media platform, the Daily Wire reported on Thursday, citing prosecutors and court documents.

Video footage from May 8 shows the moment she approached Martin during his interview with Newsmax. “Who the fuck are you? You are Ed Martin,” she said before apparently spitting on him then walking away:

Sommer was released without bail on May 22 hours after she was arrested for allegedly spitting on Martin. The conditions of her release barred Sommer from contacting Martin directly or indirectly.

However, prosecutors said Sommer used her X handle, on which she calls herself “lefttits,” and tagged Martin in a post this week.

Sommers allegedly wrote, “My property has essentially been seized and I do not have the basic necessities nor money to provide for myself nor my dog. F*** you, Ed… but since you’ve once again made me hostage in this city, I’ll make sure it eats you alive and spits you back out, like the felony ‘assault’ you’ve alleged, wit your punk-ass-b****-cuckold-neo-beo-no-brained-Neaderthal (no shade to actual non-Sapiens) cracka ass, jive-turkey redneck from the Midwest.”

Another post from her, which appeared to be from the day the incident happened, directly addressed Martin; she allegedly admitted to spitting on him:

Jeanine Pirro replaced Martin as President Donald Trump’s interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and was sworn in on May 15. She signed the motion regarding Sommer’s case.

“Pirro on Thursday asked Judge Matthew Sharbaugh to revoke the conditions of Sommer’s release, saying, ‘There is clear and convincing evidence that the Defendant violated a condition of release,'” the Daily Wire article said.

Martin is now working as a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) pardon attorney.

He offered details of the transition during a recent interview on the Alex Marlow Show:

Martin stated he didn’t want to be in an acting role as U.S. attorney and “did the job as if I could never be confirmed.” He said that after taking a bunch of actions in his initial tenure, including going after crime in the District, “I had to go up for confirmation before the Senate, and ran into a buzz saw of Republicans who didn’t want to have me there, but it didn’t matter to me, because we had started the process with such aggressiveness that I knew if we got a good replacement — and Judge Jeanine Pirro is really good — that she would be able to keep the momentum going, both in terms of safety and in terms of the other issues that we had to do.”

Martin, who is now Associate Deputy Attorney General, is making strategic plans to deliver on President Trump’s charge to find and root out government corruption while also focusing on keeping people accountable, per Breitbart News.