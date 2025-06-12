WATCH: Democrat Governors Defend Sanctuary City Disasters

Democrats are using a House hearing on sanctuary-state governors to excuse and defend the Democrats’ welcome for millions of illegal migrants.

The House Committee on Government Oversight and Reform, headed by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), invited Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Democrat legislators and their coordinating staffers offered softball questions to help the Democrat governors roll out their poll-tested, rehearsed claims that President Trump’s enforcement policy is improper.

Republican legislators, however, lambasted the governors for inviting the chaos, crime, corruption, and poverty that accompany mass migration into American cities.

Watch it all here:

