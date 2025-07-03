Judge Allows Family of Accused Colorado Terrorist to Be Deported

A judge ruled Wednesday the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the illegal alien from Egypt accused in the recent terrorist attack in Colorado, can be deported, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release.

In its press release, the agency said “a federal court dismissed a lawsuit to release the family of the terrorist responsible for an anti-Semitic firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado last month, from ICE custody.”

Soliman is accused of firebombing a pro-Israel demonstration by lobbing Molotov cocktails and by using a homemade flamethrower. Several people were injured during the incident and one of them, 82-year-old Karen Diamond, has since died.

Authorities have slapped Soliman with over 70 charges. including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and committing a hate crime, per DHS. The agency also said Soliman was in the United States illegally on an expired visa and his family, which includes his wife and five children, is also in the country illegally.

The DHS announcement continued:

After being detained by ICE to undergo removal proceedings, U.S. District Court Judge Gordon Gallagher issued a ruling blocking their deportation on June 4. On July 2, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia dismissed the lawsuit filed by the family in Dvortsin v. Noem, declaring that “the Court finds that Petitioners’ habeas proceeding and their claims in this case must be and hereby are DISMISSED WITHOUT PREJUDICE. This case is CLOSED.”

Soliman is accused of attacking Jewish Americans and supporters of Israel at the Park Street Mall in Boulder during the violent incident, per Breitbart News.

Those injured were demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas terrorists. “Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower in an attempt to murder the demonstrators and yelled ‘Free Palestine’ before the attack,” the outlet said.

Video footage reportedly shows Soliman throwing the flames and lighting himself on fire in the process:

Another clip caught the moment the shirtless suspect yelled at bystanders as a group tried to help an injured person lying on the walkway:

Following the violent attack, Trump said terrorism “WILL NOT BE TOLERATED,” adding that Soliman “must go out under ‘TRUMP’ policy,” per Breitbart News.

DHS later took custody of the suspect, along with his family.

Prior to the attack, the suspect recorded a video in which he voiced his “manifesto,” per Breitbart News. The clip appears to have been recorded while he was driving:

“Allah is greater than anything. Allah is greater than the Zionists, Allah is greater than America and its weapons, Allah is greater than the F-35 planes, Allah is greater than everything else,” he said.