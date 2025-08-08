Son Assaults Mother, Horrifies Onlookers at ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’

Nearly ten months after a 56-year-old woman was assaulted in front of horrified families at Disney World it was revealed this week that the victim and perpretrator in the incident were mother and son, respectively.

A viral video taken in October of 2024 showed good Samaritans subduing Matthew Edward Cameron, 22, at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, after he became violent near the park’s baseball-themed hot dog stand, Casey’s Corner.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department report recently obtained by the Daily Mail, police identified the victim as Diane Marie Cameron, Matthew Cameron’s mother, following his arrest on domestic battery charges the day of the attack.

The Daily Mail exclusively obtained and posted the viral video.

Cameron, from Massachusetts was vacationing at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” with his mother and sister, Sarah, according to news reports.

According to the Mail, quoting from the police incident report:

“Diane said Matthew suddenly became upset with her and pushed the left side of her face away from him,” Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy Dominic Gonzalez wrote. “He then punched her in the left side of her face, knocking her to the ground and giving her a bloody nose.”

In the video, screams are heard from nearby frightened families as a bystander holds the son to the ground after the attack.

Cameron allegedly admitted to socking his mother in the face after becoming “frustrated” with her during an argument, according to Deputy Gonzalez’s report. “Matthew advised he was not thinking when he punched Diane and simply did it out of frustration.”

According to the Mail, Cameron’s mother told police that her son “suffered from severe schizophrenia for several years and sometimes experiences severe hallucinations,” which at times had caused him to become violent with her in the past.

Prosecutors dropped the domestic assault charge against Cameron at a January court hearing.