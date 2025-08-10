The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been hard at work in the first 200 days of President Donald Trump’s administration, and those efforts include rescuing children, stopping human traffickers, and drug seizures, FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted on Saturday.

In a string of social media posts, Patel shared details into how the agency has been working to shield innocent people.

“200 Days of Trump Admin: Fentanyl seizures by FBI From Jan 20 to Present: 1,500 Kilos — that’s enough lethal doses to kill 113,850,000 Americans. Seizures to date are a 25% increases from same time period last year, most ever. We look forward to working with our @SecDef and DoD partners to getting after it even more, thanks @realDonaldTrump for the new authorities,” he wrote in a post just before 8:00 a.m.:

In a follow up message, Patel said, “200 Days of Trump Admin, From Jan 20 to Present: FBI has arrested over 1,600 people for violent crimes against children, to include 270 arrests for human trafficking”:

Hours later Patel wrote, “200 Days of Trump Admin: FBI has identified and found 4,000 child victims. FBI investigations targeting Foreign Terrorist Organizations has resulted in 1,000 arrests of those wanting to harm our nation Seized 6,300 Kilos of methamphetamines = lives saved #SummerHeat”:

It is important to note that youth sex trafficking reportedly tripled under former President Joe Biden (D) and former Vice President Kamala Harris (D).

In March, the FBI director announced that three U.S. Army personnel had been accused of betraying the United States through theft and bribery, and the agency worked with interagency partners to arrest the suspects, according to Breitbart News.

Following his confirmation in February, Patel said, “Anyone that wishes to do harm to our way of life and our citizens, here or abroad, will face the full wrath of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

“And if you seek to hide in any corner of this country, or any corner of this planet, we will put on the world’s largest manhunt and we will find you and we will decide your end state, not you. We will uphold the Constitution; we will uphold ourselves to the Constitution,” he added.