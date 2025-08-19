Judge Gives Probation to Las Vegas Teen Who Fatally Shot Dad over Taking Away Electronics

A judge ordered probation on Thursday for the teenager who fatally shot his father on December 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The accused is 16-year-old Lincoln Peterson. HIs mother said the deadly incident happened after the boy’s family took his electronics away because of his bad grades, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Thursday.

His parents reportedly believed he was “sneaking electronics” and a fight erupted.

Teen who k-lled father during argument over electronics gets no prison time from merciful judge.Judge Tierra Jones… Posted by Gabriel Gordon on Tuesday, August 19, 2025

“The teen said his mother had struck him with a belt, according to an adult certification order. He was running from his parents when he picked up a handgun sitting on top of a dryer and fired backward,” the article read. However, the teenager claimed he was unaware he hit someone.

In court on Thursday, District Judge Tierra Jones ordered probation on the condition that he must attend counseling.

He was 15 years old when the shooting occurred and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon months later. If the young man fails to adhere to the probation conditions, he could end up serving up to a 15 year sentence that is currently suspended, the Review-Journal report noted.

More video footage from December shows police at the scene, and the 8 News Now report said the teenager fled on foot moments after the shooting, but officers were able to locate him in the neighborhood:

According to Jones, the support for the teen was overwhelming and others had offered to help if she sentenced him to probation.

Peterson’s mother said, “Nothing, nothing compares to losing the love of my life, my husband, and knowing that my own son’s action was the cause. But unless you’ve stood in my place, you cannot understand the depth of the pain that coexists with forgiveness and love.”

While speaking in court, Peterson said he loved his father, adding, “I regret all of it.”