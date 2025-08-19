Milwaukee Father Faces Charge in Fentanyl Death of Toddler

A man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is facing charges related to the fentanyl death of his 14-month-old son.

Demetrius Hubanks, 28, told police he and his son fell asleep on the couch while the child’s mother ran errands on Aug. 7, WISN reported Monday. Hubanks said when he woke up, his son did not appear to be breathing, and he called the boy’s mother and 911, according to a complaint.

When police interviewed Hubanks, he reportedly admitted to having two fake Percocet pills that he believed contained fentanyl.

“Hubanks said he had the pills in his shorts that morning, and when he woke up from the nap, he saw the two pills on the floor. One of the two pills appeared to be crushed and broken up,” according to the report.

Hubanks told police he picked up the pills before first responders arrived at the scene and tossed them into the backyard, the complaint alleges.

The little boy tested positive for fentanyl after he was transported to a nearby hospital, the complaint states.

The boy was pronounced dead on Aug. 14 at Children’s Wisconsin, according to the report.

Hubanks is facing a charge for neglecting a child resulting in death.