A judge appointed by former President Barack Obama (D) has released a woman arrested for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Chief Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday cut 50-year-old Nathalie Rose Jones loose under electric monitoring, the New York Post reported Monday.

The outlet cited legal documents that said it was “ORDERED that Ms. Jones shall then drive directly to New York City, taking only reasonable rests along the way and arriving in New York City to meet with her psychiatrist prior to 5 p.m. on August 27, 2025, and then shall follow the remainder of the conditions of release as set forth in the Order Setting Conditions of Release.”

The document was signed by Judge Boasberg.

The Post article noted that a few days before she was released, U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya denied the woman bond over the alleged threats against the president that she posted online:

“I literally told FBI in five states today that I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present,” she allegedly wrote, ending the paragraph, “Let’s deal with this and restore domestic tranquility.” … Officials were aware of concerning posts starting on Aug. 2 and Jones herself told Secret Service agents in an Aug. 15 interview that she would “carry out the mission of killing” Trump with a “bladed object” if she were given the chance.

In a statement following the woman’s initial arrest, U.S. Attorney for Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro stated, “Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution,” per Breitbart News.

The Post article said friends of Jones told Boasberg she has a history of “schizophrenia” and suffers from mental illness. She is currently awaiting trial regarding felony charges of threatening to kill President Trump, who survived two assassination attempts in 2024 during his campaign.

According to a Breitbart News report from March, Boasberg reportedly played a key role in the failed Russia-Trump collusion accusations while presiding over the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court.

The outlet later said a memo revealed that D.C. judges including Boasberg are biased against Trump.

In August, Breitbart News reported that “United States District Court for the District of Columbia Chief Judge James Boasberg is well known to this audience for ordering illegal aliens to remain in the United States despite the Trump administrations clearly lawful effort to deport them under the Aliens Enemies Act.”