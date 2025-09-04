Former New Jersey High School Teacher Confesses to Sexual Assault of Two Students

A former New Jersey high school teacher confessed to sexually assaulting two of her students and is now facing ten years in prison.

Julie Rizzitello, who previously taught English at Wall Township High School in Wall, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to a report by WBZ News.

Prosecutors are reportedly seeking that Rizzitello be sentenced to ten years in prison, register as a sex offender for life, and have her teaching license permanently revoked.

The 37-year-old, who resigned from her position at the high school just days before her arrest, was detained in July 2024 and accused of sexually assaulting two of her former teenage students on multiple occasions and in three cities across New Jersey.

Rizzitello was said to have engaged in multiple sexual encounters with an 18-year-old student between April and June 2024, which reportedly included having sex in the student’s car, sending him nude photos, and exchanging “numerous” sexual messages.

The former English teacher was also accused of having sex with another student multiple times between November 2017 and January 2018. She had also tied the knot with her husband in 2017, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Rizzitello is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9, 2026.

“The actions of this former teacher represent a betrayal and trust, not only to the victims, but to the entire school community,” Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran told the Coast Star.

“I commend the courage of those who came forward and the dedication of our officers and partner agencies in bringing this case to justice,” O’Halloran added. “Protecting our youth is among our highest priority.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.