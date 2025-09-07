A 67-year-old cleaner at an IHOP restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, was fatally stabbed on Friday night as his shift was ending.

Officers with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said the incident happened just before 11:40 p.m. inside the eatery, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The deceased victim, who was stabbed in the torso, was identified as Hector Reinoso-Perez. Another person was cut in the hand during the incident but refused medical attention.

The assailant is accused of following Reinoso-Perez into the bathroom and stabbing him. AMNY reported Saturday that police were questioning a person of interest after the stabbing inside the restaurant at 11000 Flatlands Ave. in East New York, while News 12 Brooklyn reported sources said the person in custody was a former employee at the eatery.

In a statement about the case, an IHOP spokesperson told Pix 11 News:

We are aware of the tragic incident that took place at our Flatlands, Brooklyn location in which one of our team members passed following a physical altercation. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of our team member, as well as with the entire team at this location. We are cooperating fully with the local law enforcement investigation. The safety of our team members and guests is our number one priority.

The restaurant closed after the stabbing occurred, according to News 12. The outlet’s video footage showed what appeared to be large drops of blood on the pavement outside the building.

A sign on the restaurant’s front door said “CLOSED, Reopen Sunday @ 7AM.”

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident, and what led up to the stabbing was unknown.

One customer said she had been looking forward to visiting the restaurant all week but then learned the tragic news.

“We love to come here to eat as a family. It’s quiet, the food is delicious, it’s affordable. It’s a little disappointing to hear that, it’s a little scary because I’m thinking this is a safe place to come and eat,” she stated.