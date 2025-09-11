FBI Releases Video of Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Getaway

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released video surveillance footage Thursday night that showed the assassin who murdered Charlie Kirk making his getaway from a rooftop at Utah Valley University.

The video showed the assassin, wearing black, running from right to left across a rooftop, shortly after Wednesday’s shooting. The video then showed the assassin — who has yet to be identified — then lowering himself down into an outdoor parking area. He was then seen crossing across a nearby street to a wooded area, where the FBI said that he stashed the murder weapon, which was recovered the following day.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that he was confident law enforcement would identify and catch the killer. Still, the FBI and state and local law enforcement agencies appealed to the public for help, releasing enhanced still images of the suspect from surveillance video, and reiterating that there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who was friends with Kirk, is on the ground in Utah to supervise operations. He did not address the media at the press conference, where officials declined to answer questions.

Officials stressed the importance of public contributions to the crime-solving effort, and noted that there is a tip line where people can upload information, including videos and photos: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893.

Governor Cox said that officials had already begun the process of collecting affidavits for use in demanding the death penalty for the assassin.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.