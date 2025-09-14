Sheriff: Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Under ‘Special Watch’ in Jail

The man accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is under special watch while sitting in jail, according to law enforcement.

Utah County Sheriff spokesperson Sergeant Raymond Ormond told TMZ on Saturday the suspect, Tyler Robinson, is being evaluated in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) while under “Special Watch” so he can be monitored 24/7.

Following his arrest, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) indicated the suspect “will be held accountable,” per Breitbart News.

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. As news spread of the horrific murder, people across the nation and around the world are mourning his loss.

WATCH — Erika Kirk: “You Have No Idea What You Have Just Unleashed”:

TMZ said Robinson was booked on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

According to Ormond, authorities are working to determine if Robinson is a danger to himself, to others, or if he may want to kill himself.

“We don’t know if he’s made any comments which could indicate he’s considering suicide in jail … though law enforcement sources told us earlier Friday that Tyler allegedly indicated to his father he’d rather die by suicide than turn himself in to police,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, reports have said that Robinson has a transgender partner. Mayor Cox confirmed that Robinson’s roommate was a “romantic partner” who was “a male transitioning to female” and that Robinson left some kind of note behind. Breitbart News reported that on Sunday, “while speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash, Gov. Spencer Cox (R) confirmed not only the trans status of the alleged assassin’s partner, but also details of his transitioning status”:

Cox said, “Yes. I can confirm that. I know that has been reported, and that the FBI has confirmed that as well – that the roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female.” Cox also intimated the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, may have left behind a note. Jud Hoffman, vice president of gaming platform Discord, confirmed there were “communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere.”

WATCH — Law Enforcement Must Investigate the Left After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination:

In response to her beloved husband’s death, his widow, Erika Kirk, said Friday, “The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s merciful love.”

She added, “They should all know this. If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”