Gunman Shouting ‘Free Palestine’ Attacks New Hampshire Wedding; One Dead

A gunman shouting “Free Palestine” attacked a wedding in New Hampshire on Saturday night, killing one man and wounding several others.

Officials say 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau shot and killed Robert Steven DeCesare with a handgun. The AG’s office also says that Nadeau shot and wounded two other adults. … At least half a dozen other people were taken to Nashua area hospitals with injuries that were not gunshot-related, sources told News 9 Investigates. Many were injured in the chaos of the shooting. … “He looked like a target, that he was going right for this person. So, I feel terrible for him,” [witness Tom] Bartelson said. “What he said was the children were safe and, you know, ‘free Palestine.'”

Earlier this year, a man shouting “Free Palestine” shot and killed two staff members from the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, outside a Jewish community event.

The phrase “Free Palestine” is considered genocidal, because it implies the destruction of Israel.

“Palestine” is the name imposed by the Roman empire on the Jewish kingdom in the Land of Israel, known at the time as Judea, after several rebellions. The goal of the name was to minimize the Jewish connection to the land.

Jews still referred to the area as the Land of Israel, and maintained a presence in the area, despite the Roman-imposed exile.

Centuries later, Jews began returning to the area when it was ruled by the Ottoman Empire.

After the First World War, the British acquired a mandate from the League of Nations to govern Palestine, with a view to helping establish conditions for a “Jewish National Home,” without prejudicing the rights of local Arabs.

The United Nations divided the land in a 1947 resolution. The Jewish portion declared independence as Israel; the Arab portion rejected partition and went to war to destroy the Jewish state.

After Israel won the war, Egypt occupied Gaza and Jordan occupied Judea and Samaria (the West Bank). Neither did anything to create a Palestinian state.

After a defensive war in 1967, Israel controlled both of those territories. But “Free Palestine” has never referred to those territories alone; it refers to the continued Palestinian claim to all of the land, requiring the destruction of Israel and the likely murder or expulsion of most of its 10 million inhabitants, 80% of whom are Jewish.

