U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) has made it clear that he does not want any help from President Donald Trump to shield Portland from Antifa attacks.

In his post on Saturday, Wyden shared a video of what he said is the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland. The sidewalk outside is painted with the words “U.S. Government Property. Do Not Block.”

“Taken just a few minutes ago outside the ICE facility in Portland that Trump claims is under siege. My message to Donald Trump is this: we don’t need you here. Stay the hell out of our city,” Wyden wrote:

However, social media users were quick to point out that attacks from the group Antifa are not normally committed during daylight hours.

“Because they do it at night genius,” one person wrote. Another user shared video of what appeared to be Antifa members outside the facility, claiming the footage was recorded the night before. “Taken last night. Will you just shut up and stop embarrassing the State of Oregon,” the post read:

President Trump recently authorized the use of troops to shield Portland and ICE facilities that are “under siege from attack by Antifa,” after U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem’s request, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

He also recently signed an executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization “directing federal agencies to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle the group’s operations,” the outlet reported Monday.

It continued:

The order comes less than two weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Authorities reported that ammunition casings recovered from the suspected weapon were inscribed with Antifa-related slogans, including “Hey fascist! Catch!” and the chorus of “Bella Ciao,” an anthem associated with communist partisans in Italy during World War II and later adopted by Antifa groups worldwide. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, confessed to the shooting. Prosecutors have since filed seven charges against Robinson and confirmed they are seeking the death penalty.

In a social media post Saturday, journalist Andy Ngô said, “Many Oregon Democrats find it useful that Antifa intimidate, beat and kill their political opponents. Conservative events being shut down with violence benefits Democrats because then Republicans can’t engage in the democratic process.”

Ngô has also shared video footage of leftists gathering outside the ICE facility in Portland and arrests being made:

Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) claimed on Saturday that Portland can manage its public safety needs, adding, “There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security.”

It is interesting to note that in 2021, Breitbart News reported that “Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler admitted his policies in dealing with Antifa anarchists failed. He called for new enforcement actions and asked for federal and state assistance in dealing with the lawlessness.”

In addition, Wyden received media attention recently for a lawsuit alleging “the children of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) harassed their mother’s personal assistant with homophobic taunts and ‘sexually explicit’ comments, driving him to suicide,” per Breitbart News.